Expedia’s new rewards program could help you save on travel

Expedia Group has just launched a new program aimed to help reward travelers for their loyalty. OneKey is a loyalty program combining three of the company’s brands, Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, into one entity.

The program is free to join, and members earn OneKeyCash for every dollar spent on eligible purchases such as hotels, vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, cruises, activities and more. Even better, members save 10% or more on thousands of select hotels and up to 30% when booking a combined flight and hotel. With the loyalty program, users can book a stay through Vrbo and then use the points they’ve accumulated to secure a hotel through Hotels.com or for a flight on Expedia.com.

People who have rewards built up from previous Expedia programs, such as through Hotels.com, will have them automatically converted to OneKeyCash upon obtaining a membership. Of these existing points, every 100 points equals $1 in OneKeyCash.

The company is aiming to reward every type of traveler, whether they travel by car, by plane or if they only take a few trips each year. Members earn 2% in OneKeyCash for each dollar spent on hotels, car rentals, cruises, etc., minus taxes and fees; however, when flights are booked a la carte, members earn less at 0.2%.

Different tiers allow for different member perks, which increase as status rises. The highest tier, Platinum, awards members with 20% savings or more on select hotels worldwide and grants them 3 times more OneKeyCah on stays at VIP Access properties.

To reach Platinum, travelers need to book at least 30 Trip Elements in one year. To qualify as a Trip Element, the purchase must be $25 or more, excluding taxes and fees after any additional coupons or OneKeyCash credits are applied.

One Key is currently only available in the US. Expedia Group plans to expand the program to other countries next year.

Are you looking to jet off somewhere special this summer or fall? You might want to see if you already have OneKeyCash available to use.

