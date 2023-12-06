Get 50% off any drink at Starbucks every Thursday in December

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Starbucks is treating coffee fans to a holiday gift every week for the rest of the month.

Every Thursday in December, you’ll be able to score 50% off any drink just by being a Starbucks Rewards member. You’ll find the 50% off coupon in the Starbucks app every Thursday through the end of the month.

The deal is valid Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 12-6 p.m. local time at participating Starbucks locations. You can sign up to be a rewards member for free at any time.

To use the coupon, simply apply it when ordering through the app or show it to the barista when ordering in-store or via drive-thru.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Starbucks’ holiday menu yet, the Thursday deal is a great time to try something new like the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai drink.

A blend of oat milk and black tea, the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai is also infused with cinnamon and warming spices. For a festive touch, it is then topped with a sprinkle of spice topping.

If you’d prefer to stick with a classic, you’ll also find the chain’s Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Lattes available, along with the Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which is back for the third year.

Or, add one of four new holiday cold foams to any drink: Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline or Caramel Brulée.

Whichever drink you choose, you can enjoy it in this year’s holiday cups, which are red, green and magenta. Hot cups feature Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Swirl and Bauble Wrap, while cold cups are decorated in Frosted Bauble.

A few holiday food items have also returned to the menu, including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop and Snowman Cookie.

What is your favorite Starbucks holiday drink?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.