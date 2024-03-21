Here’s how to get BOGO Starbucks today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Starbucks is celebrating the official start of spring with a BOGO offer so you can try their new lavender lattes — or just grab your favorite drinks.

On Thursday, March 21, Starbucks Rewards members can buy one handcrafted drink and get another one free between noon-6 p.m. local time. The coupon is available in the Starbucks app, so you will need to download the app and sign up for a rewards account if you haven’t already.

Then, simply add your two drinks to your online order and apply the coupon or head to your local Starbucks and show the barista. While the coupon can be used online for pick-up orders, in-store or via drive-thru, it cannot be applied to orders through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash.

The offer applies to any handcrafted beverage up to $10, so you can grab your favorite drink and give the free one to a friend, or use it to try both of the newest drinks, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha or Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte.

Both made with oat milk, the new drinks are the first time Starbucks has used lavender. While the drinks are for spring, Starbucks says they’ll only be on the menu for a limited time, so you’ll want to try them soon just in case they don’t stick around for long.

With shades of green and purple, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha is made with matcha and oat milk served over ice. It is then topped with lavender cream cold foam. If you want a coffee drink instead, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte combines blonde espresso with oat milk, ice and lavender.

Since the launch of the first two lavender drinks, Starbucks has also added a Lavender Crème Frappuccino, Iced Chai with Lavender Cream Cold Foam and a Lavender Oatmilk Latte, which is served warm.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.