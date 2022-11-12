Home Depot is offering 3 free kids workshops with holiday-themed projects

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for some hands-on ways to keep your kids busy this holiday season, you might be glad to hear that Home Depot’s free Kids Workshops are back in stores.

The workshops are completely free, but you do have to register beforehand to make sure your child secures a spot.

While they are typically held the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, there’s a bonus workshop being held at the end of November to kick off the holiday season.

The first workshop is taking place on Nov. 26 and will let your kids create their very own train Christmas ornament. The dated ornament features a train decked out in Christmas decorations and has a place for their photo.

The next holiday workshop event takes place on Dec. 3 and will have your child building their very own mailbox for sending their wishlist to Santa.

The box says “North Pole Post” and “Letters to Santa,” so your little ones know exactly where to place their letters — and the post office knows where to find them!

The third event is for building a Snowball Game just after the kids return to school from holiday break on Jan. 7, 2023.

The game features a penguin and looks similar to foosball, or tabletop soccer.

You must register for all three events separately, though you can currently only register for the train ornament. Check back after that event has passed to register for the Santa Letters Mailbox, then the Snowball Game.

To register, go to homedepot.com/workshops/ and scroll down to click the Register button under In-Store Kids Workshops.

While the newest kits are only available in stores, if you’d like to have your kids participate in some Home Depot workshops from home, you can purchase previous kits online for $5 each.

Kits available for purchase right now include a Scarecrow Napkin Holder Kit, Airship Kit and Valentine’s Photo Box. The at-home kits come with all the materials needed to build them, as well as the instructions, apron, pin and certificate of completion.

Lowe’s is also offering a free kids workshop for November. The Dancing Turkey Toy workshop will be held in stores nationwide on Nov. 19. The turkey they build can serve as a fun toy at the dinner table or as a gift for your Thanksgiving host.

Registration is open until Nov. 18, with the event taking place in stores only on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – noon.

Will you be taking your children to a DIY workshop this holiday season?

