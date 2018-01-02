Must have apps for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Stick, Amazon Alexa, iOS or Android device

Haze
HI: 69°
LO: 48°
Did you know that you can stay up to date with everything happening in Kern County on all of these devices?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Now that you've opened your Christmas gifts, you probably need to start downloading those new apps for your brand new device.
23ABC offers content across multiple platforms.
For those new iOS or Android devices, click here to download the latest 23ABC mobile or tablet app.
For Roku and Amazon Alexa
If you have an Apple TV or any other device, just search for KERO or 23ABC in the app store to download our newest product!
23ABC News has the areas first news of the day starting at 430am to 7am.
We're also connecting you at 11am, 5pm, 6pm and 11pm Monday through Friday.
On the Weekends we serve local news at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 6pm and 11pm.
Live newscasts (http://bit.ly/23ABC-LIVE)
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California says it's now open 365 days for the whole year of 2018.
Bike Bakersfield is inviting riders to join the full moon ride scheduled for Jan. 2nd.
Nearly three dozen people were arrested for driving under the influence by the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield office during its New…
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up to $361 million.