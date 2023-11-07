These plush blankets in 8 holiday patterns are only $8.99 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

‘Tis the season to be jolly — and cozy!

With the holiday season upon us, we’re getting into the festive spirit with everyone else. And while Black Friday shopping and baking cookies will keep many people busy over the next few weeks, it’s essential to take some time to kick back and relax a little, too.

What could be better than curling up on the couch and sipping hot cider or warm cocoa while listening to Christmas music wrapped in a plush holiday blanket?

For a limited time, JC Penney has a collection of these festive throws on sale for a price even Santa will love!

$8.99 at JCPenney (was $30)

From now until Nov. 9, JCPenney has a special promotion that brings the price of this blanket to only $8.99. You’ll save $21.01 (70%) with this special deal.

To get this deal, visit JC Penney.com, choose your favorite blanket from the holiday collection, and then enter GOTGIFTS in the promotional code box during checkout. This will bring the price from the current sale of $11.99 down to $8.99.

You can choose from the free pickup option at your local JCPenney store or to have your purchase shipped directly to your home.

Since this is a limited-time deal, you will want to grab one or more of these blankets before supplies run out or the sale ends.

This blanket collection has eight holiday-themed styles, ranging from traditional red and green plaid and white and gray snowflakes to patterns featuring cardinals, reindeer and poinsettias.

Each North Pole Trading Co. Holiday Velvet Plush Throw measures 60 inches by 50 inches and is made with a plush velvet material for an ultra-soft feel. The blankets are machine washable for easy cleaning during the busy holiday season.

At less than $10 a piece, these blankets might not only make a great addition to your holiday shopping list but are affordable enough to pick up one or two for your own holiday home decor.

