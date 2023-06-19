Kids can design a free craft this summer at JCPenney Kids Zone

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The second Saturday of every month is reserved for crafty fun — at least, it is at JCPenney!

Mark your calendars: The next JCPenney Kids Zone crafting event is July 8. Visit the store from 11 a.m.-noon so that your kids can enjoy a free craft activity.

For July’s craft, kids can design their very own summer-themed tote bag. They’ll receive three colored markers so they can color it in however they desire.

Along with their new tote and markers, kids will receive an ID badge and lanyard. They’ll also get a Collector’s pin each month they attend — once they’ve completed six crafts, they can get a Master Medallion.

The fun isn’t just for kiddos — JCPenney offers a 10% discount to parents on the day of an event.

JCPenney will also have a Kids Zone event on Aug. 12 where kids can color in their very own pencil pouch perfect for back-to-school season.

JCPenney is one of a number of national retailers that offer free activities for children. Lowe’s kids’ workshops are held the second or third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for kids aged 4-11. On July 15, your child can create a Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game to take home.

Home Depot offers its kids’ workshops on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. On July 1, you and the family can come in to build a fireworks-themed bean bag toss game. These activities are geared toward ages 5 and up.

Michael’s is offering Camp Createology now through July 14 and your child aged 6 or older can take part in weekly in-person, online or on-demand video classes. You’ll need to purchase the accompanying craft kits, however, and those cost $7.99 each.

All these activities do require parents to accompany their children and stay on-site, but they offer a fun, low-key and often free way to occupy your family on a Saturday. Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.