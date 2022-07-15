You can get a set of 3 classic KitchenAid mixing bowls for $21 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Since the brand’s first mixer was introduced more than 100 years ago, KitchenAid has become a household name. KitchenAid mixing bowls are known for their sturdiness and functionality, and right now, you can get a set of three for less than $25.

The set of three mixing bowls includes a 2.5-quart bowl, ideal for scrambling eggs or stirring up sauces, a 3.5-quart bowl, perfect for whipping cream or beating egg whites, and a 4.5-quart bowl, which is large enough for combining cookie dough, whisking cake batter or mashing potatoes.

Each bowl has a nonslip base for added stability, so you don’t have to worry about them sliding out from under your handheld mixer or utensils. They are made of durable plastic that can stand the test of time, even with frequent use.

These KitchenAid mixing bowls also have pour spouts, eliminating messes when you’re scraping batter into a pan or combining wet and dry ingredients.

Since the bowls nest together, they are easy to store and don’t take up much room in your cabinet. In addition, they are dishwasher safe. They come with a limited lifetime warranty and a one-year hassle-free replacement guarantee.

KitchenAid mixing bowls have an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,100 users weighing in. Customers appreciate the variety of sizes, the pour spouts and that the bowls are dishwasher safe.

“I really like these mixing bowls,” wrote a reviewer who shared a photo of her set of KitchenAid mixing bowls. “They are a really high quality such as what I have come to expect from this brand. I also really like the color of these. They come in three convenient sizes. I really appreciate that they have a pour spout that is helpful for things such as making pancakes and I like the nonslip bottoms.”

They also love that the bowls have nonslip rings on the bottom.

“I use these bowls daily when cooking,” wrote one reviewer, who called the bowls a must-have. “The nonslip is a game changer, allows you to have a hand mixer in one hand and a small spatula for scraping down the sides while the bowl stays perfectly still.”

According to the negative comments in reviews, some customers were disappointed that the mixing bowls do not always work with KitchenAid mixers and that the bowls are not necessarily safe for microwaves.

The set of three KitchenAid mixing bowls in Empire Red or Pistachio is usually priced at $32.99. However, they are currently discounted. The red set is on sale for 27%, making them just $23.99. The pistachio set is 37% off, so you can get it for just $20.90 right now. So grab yours now before the deal is gone!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.