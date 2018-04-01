What to buy (and skip) in April

April is tax month, so it might not be your favorite page on the calendar. But there are plenty of reasons to enjoy the 30 days between March and May, because you can save money in several product categories.

Take advantage of this month’s discounts with our list of the top things you should buy—and a few you should skip.

Buy: Easter Leftovers

Easter falls on April 1 this year, so the beginning of the month will be an ideal time to stock up on holiday leftovers, such as candy and decorations. Look for sales at drugstores and big-box retailers as they clear inventory to make room for Mother’s Day displays.

It’s not uncommon to find deals of 50 percent off or more, so you can save on baskets and plush bunnies for next year.

Skip: Kitchen Appliances

Appliance deals abound during Memorial Day sales in May, so if you can, let April come and go before you buy a refrigerator, dishwasher or even a blender.

What kind of savings can you expect then? In 2017, Lowe’s offered up to 30 percent off certain appliances. Maytag customers received up to a $600 prepaid debit card by mail with the purchase of some kitchen appliances.

Memorial Day is May 28 this year, but we predict sales will start a few days before the holiday and extend a few days after.

Buy: Vacuums

If you discover during spring cleaning season that your old vacuum isn’t getting the job done, now might be a good time to buy a new one. You’ll find plenty of vacuum sales and home cleaning deals this month.

Discounts may not be as steep as they were on Black Friday, but check home cleaning brands and third-party retailers for deals. Last year, Dyson offered a limited-time clearance sale with discounts of up to $150 through April 15.

Skip: Summer Essentials

Long months of winter blues could have you itching to skip spring and head straight to summer, but there are better times to stock up on swimsuits and beach hats. Prices for seasonal items tend to be highest at the beginning of the season and lowest at the end.

Try to hold out a few more months before replacing those old flip-flops. You can expect midseason sales after demand has cooled. June marks semiannual sale season. That’s when stores such as Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works typically offer the summer installment of their twice-annual blowout sales.

Buy: Jewelry

In general, jewelry stores are more motivated to offer deals during non-gift-giving months. And since there aren’t any jewelry-centric holidays—such as Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day—in April, that’s a good time to find discounts. Whenever possible, try to negotiate jewelry prices.

Bonus: Tax Day Goodies

Tax Day is April 17. To brighten up this sometimes dreaded day, look for Tax Day deals from retailers, restaurants and elsewhere. We often see offers for free or discounted food, paper shredding and even massages.

For instance, this year Office Depot is offering a coupon for 5 pounds of free document shredding. Expect to find plenty of other discounts and giveaways as Tax Day approaches. Check social media for offer details and announcements.

Bonus: April Fools’ Day

April 1 may be a day for tricks and tall tales, but retailers don’t play when it comes to sales. If you want to buy something that’s not discounted in April, take advantage of a sitewide promo code to lower the price. Coupons will be plentiful on April Fools’ Day, and since Easter is also on April 1 this year, it’s likely retailers will capitalize on both holidays at once.

Kohl’s, Old Navy and Saks Fifth Avenue, among others, have used the annual pranking day as an opportunity to dish out real deals in past years. Many retailers email out these deals to their mailing subscribers.

Written by Courtney Jespersen for NerdWallet.

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.