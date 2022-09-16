L’Oreal Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum is $20 on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hyaluronic acid is a substance the body naturally produces. It has many roles in the body, including smoothing the movement of joints and keeping your body hydrated. But as we age, hyaluronic acid production decreases. Using hyaluronic acid products can benefit your skin by increasing its flexibility while reducing wrinkles, fine lines and scarring.

L’Oreal Revitalift is a highly-rated hyaluronic acid serum with a 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid formulation that is also highly affordable. And it’s on sale right now on Amazon.

L’Oreal Revitalift also includes vitamin C, which can improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin. When used with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, this vitamin may also provide added protection against the sun’s harmful rays.

L’Oreal Revitalift is a lightweight serum that absorbs rapidly without leaving residue on your face. You can apply it before putting on makeup as a primer, giving you a dewy, glowing appearance.

The serum is free of fragrances, paraben, mineral oil and synthetic dyes. It has been tested by board-certified dermatologists and is suitable for every skin type.

L’Oreal Revitalift has more than 28,100 5-star ratings, and a total of 4.5 stars out of 38,900 global ratings. Customers who reviewed the serum say it doesn’t take long to see a difference when using it.

“I am sensitive around lips and eyes,” wrote reviewer Sandy Hoyt, who shared before and after photos, saying she went from having heavy wrinkles and a shallow appearance to puffier, softer skin. “It really improved around my mouth and crow’s feet are nearly invisible.”

Reviewers also say it’s safe for sensitive skin and that a little goes a long way. The directions state that you should only apply two or three drops to the face and neck in the morning and the evening.

“The product doesn’t really have a smell of anything (which I like),” customer K. M. wrote. “I use it before bed so I don’t really want it to smell like anything. I had been on the lookout for a hyaluronic serum for a while and someone recommended this to me. No regrets. It’s been roughly 3 weeks of use and the bottle has barely moved. I have sensitive skin and did not have any issues at all with the product. My skin is left glowing and I have noticed fading of my acne scars on my cheeks. You won’t regret it!”

L’Oreal Revitalift is currently 38% off its usual price of $32.99. Right now, you can get a 1-ounce bottle for just $20.47 on Amazon, and you can save $3 more if you Subscribe and Save. You can also clip a 20% coupon to bring the price down even further.

Since you only need a few drops every day, the bottle can last long enough for you to see the improvements in your skin.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.