Mark Meadows heads to federal court for evidentiary hearing in Georgia

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is gearing up to present its case against former President Donald Trump, his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and 17 other co-defendants.

The evidentiary hearing, set for Monday morning, will focus on the anti-racketeering charges against Trump and is part of Meadows' attempt to relocate his trial to federal court.

This will be the first time substantial arguments are presented in court concerning the four criminal cases filed against Trump this year and could shape the trajectory of Fulton County's case against him.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who received the call from Trump in January 2021, along with an investigator and two other present lawyers, have been subpoenaed to testify.

District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to provide an overview of the case, sharing evidence and legal reasoning on how Trump and his associates violated the law by pressuring Georgia election officials to manipulate the 2020 results.

Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning as well, this time for his federal indictment in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set a trial date in the federal election subversion case.Special counsel Jack Smith has proposed a trial date of Jan. 2, 2024, which poses the potential inconvenience of coinciding with the January Iowa caucus. However, Trump's legal team is striving to delay the case considerably, aiming for a trial date as late as Apr. 2026.Furthermore, Trump has expressed the desire to change the trial's venue due to his skepticism regarding the possibility of receiving a fair trial in D.C.

This is going to prove to be a real scheduling headache as the former president has four criminal trials, multiple civil cases and a campaign to schedule around the corner.

