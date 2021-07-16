1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Local News
News
Local News
California News
U.S. News
World News
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Politics
Weather
School Closings & Delays
Weather Radar
Daily Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Sports
Bakersfield Condors
'Runners Recap
Friday Night Live
Traffic
Gas Prices
About 23ABC
Newstips
Staff Bios
CONTACT 23ABC NEWS
TV Listings
Advertise
23ABC Jobs
Support
How To Watch KERO
SPECIAL SECTIONS
23ABC Gives
Bakersfield Baby Shower
If You Give a Child a Book
Senior Food Drive
23ABC In-Depth
23ABC Morning Show
A Veteran's Voice
Banking on Business
Community Connection
Foodie Friday
Growing Your Garden
Kern Back In Business
Kern's Homeless Crisis
Kern's Kindness
Kern Living
Science Sundays
Your Health Matters
SPECIAL FEATURES
Ready-Set Back 2 School
23ABC Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Homicide Tracker
Live Stream Vaccine
Marketplace
California Lottery Results
Money
Shop Smart
LIVE Video
Download the 23ABC Mobile App
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Crime
Videos
Gas Prices
Contests
About 23ABC
23ABC In-Depth
Kern's Kindness
Science Sundays
Kern Living
Your Health Matters
Ready-Set Back 2 School
Quick links...
Local News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Crime
Videos
Gas Prices
Contests
About 23ABC
23ABC In-Depth
Kern's Kindness
Science Sundays
Kern Living
Your Health Matters
Ready-Set Back 2 School
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Marketplace
Contests
Actions
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Cole Swindell Ticket Sweepstakes
Sign up for the
Headlines Newsletter
and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the
Headlines Newsletter.
Click here to manage all Newsletters
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets