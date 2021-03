US jobless claims fall to 712,000, though layoffs remain high with virus still squeezing some employers

Yn Pragne

Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall to 712,000, though layoffs remain high with virus still squeezing some employers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.