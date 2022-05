LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Amazon's first physical clothing store is now open. The shop, called Amazon Style, is located near Los Angeles.

According to Amazon, the store offers a "high-tech" shopping experience.

Shoppers use machine-learning technology to help them find clothes, personalize their styles, and check out. Customers shopping on the app also have the option to try on their items at the store.

While this is the only Style store so far Amazon isn't ruling out more locations.