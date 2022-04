(AP) — Some of your Amazon purchases may cost more in the coming weeks.

Starting later this month the online retailer will add a 5-percent fuel and inflation surcharge to its third-party sellers. It's the first time Amazon has implemented this kind of fee.

And it will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items.

This fee hike on sellers could translate to higher prices for everyday shoppers. It's the latest example of how businesses are reacting to spiking fuel costs.