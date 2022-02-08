Watch
Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware

Business Wire via AP
No additional hardware is needed to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, so businesses can accept payments from wherever they do business.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Feb 08, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is expanding the iPhone’s capabilities to accept contactless payments.

It's a move that will make it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware. It will also give Apple a competitive advantage in the growing world of contactless payments, in which the iPhone and Apple Pay continues to play a dominant role.

Apple says the iPhone will be able to act as a payment terminal itself, without any additional hardware. The tap-to-pay feature will use the iPhone’s existing built-in NFC chip that was being used to transmit payments down to a payment terminal.

It will be available to developers via an iOS software this spring.

