Auto Club: Bakersfield average gas prices remain near record levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The average price for self-serve regular gasoline remains near record levels, according to the Auto Club SoCal’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for gas in Bakersfield is $4.60, which is down one cent from a week ago and is six cents less than the record high of $4.66 set on Nov. 21st, 2021, according to the Auto Club.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for gas as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday was $3.79 at Larson's Food & Gas off Wible Road.

“Oil prices are at their highest level since November, when many California areas set new gas price records. “However, gas prices locally aren’t going up much because they never dropped much below their November levels.” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring

California's average price for regular gas is $4.65, which decreased by one cent from a week ago. The average national price of $3.30 is unchanged from last.