Bakersfield to get Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store

Store slated to open in fall of 2022
Anthony Wright/23ABC
Bakersfield will be getting a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store slated to open in the fall of 2022.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:02:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield will be getting a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store slated to open in the fall of 2022.

The store will open at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a staple in Southern California, plans to open 20 stores in Central California through its new franchisee, Golden State Coffee & Tea, Inc., according to press release from the company.

Bakersfield resident Jorge Torres explains why he is excited to see Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf come to town:

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand provides an inviting and enriching coffee and tea experience," said Simranjit Sandhu, partner in Golden State Coffee & Tea, Inc., in a statement "We want to bring that experience and high-quality product to coffee and tea lovers in Central California. We're thrilled to become part of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf family."

The Los Angeles-based chain currently has 312 stores across 14 states nationally as well as more than 1,200 locations in 30 countries worldwide.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf carefully and personally selects new opportunities that will strengthen our customers' deep-rooted loyalty that exists across the globe," said John Fuller, chief executive officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We know our partner Golden State Coffee & Tea, Inc. will introduce The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's high-quality coffee and tea to Central California and provide new guests with the brand experience they expect."

