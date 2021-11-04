Big Lots to open new store in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Big Lots to open a new store in Delano on Nov. 13th.

The store will have numerous promotions during its grand opening weekend Nov. 13th and 14th. There will be doorbuster sales and scratch-off cards with the potential for up $250 off a purchase. The new 38,318 square foot store is located at 912 County Line Road.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Delano with the opening of our newest location,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO and president, in a statement. “We’ve put our most innovative thinking into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”