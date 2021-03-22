Menu

California winery hiring people to drink wine, pays $10K a month and offers free rent

To apply, send a video resume
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:59:16-04

SONOMA, Calif. (KERO) — If your favorite part of the day is a glass of wine after work this could be your dream job.

The Murphy Goode Winery in Sonoma is offering free rent and $10,000 a month for the one-year position. If you don't know wine-making no worries -- they'll train you.

The family-owned business first launched the position in 2009 and thought it was about time to uncork it again.

To apply, send a video resume explaining why you want the job.

The winemakers are also interested in your social media following particularly on Instagram.

