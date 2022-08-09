Casper hiring employees to sleep on the job

(KERO) — Thinking about getting a new job?

Mattress brand Casper is hiring sleepers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There's also a bit of work when you're awake though creating social media content to show people what it's like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications?

An exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible, and of course the ability to sleep through anything.

In addition to being paid to sleep Casper Sleepers will get to wear their pajamas to work, get some free Casper products, and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.