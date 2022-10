DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.

The location will have a "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup option in addition to the dining room and front line. It will be located on Woollomes Avenue.

The restaurant is currently hiring for the new location and also in locations across the United States. You can apply online.