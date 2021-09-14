Downtown Bakersfield eatery dot x ott permanently closes its doors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dot x ott, a farm-to-table restaurant, has closed its doors with owners saying "this industry is not for us."

The restaurant served seasonal dishes using fresh and local food. The owners of Dot x ott partnered with local Pickalittle Farms where they got their daily harvested fruits and vegetables.

In a post on their Facebook page, the owners said there was no one reason for the restaurant's decision to close down.

"It was a culmination of many things - COVID, staffing (though we need to give a huge thank you to our staff that was with us up until today), funding, shut-downs, numbers, etc. It ultimately comes down to not wanting to fight a constant uphill battle."

They went on to thank their staff, as well as those in the community that supported them.

"We thank you, all who supported us, and our staff who showed up during a time when staffing was so difficult. We will go out thankful with the opportunities, thankful for those in the community who supported us, and thankful for those who wrote nice reviews."

The eatery opened its doors in 2019.