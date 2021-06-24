East Hills Mall gets new owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The troubled East Hills Mall has a new owner. According to a statement released on Thursday, a group of investors led by Stephen Zimmerman of ZDI, Inc. and Michael Heslov a private investor/developer, has partnered to acquire the property in Northeast Bakersfield.

The East Hills Mall, which is adjacent to Highway 178 between Mt. Vernon and Oswell streets, was built back in 1988. However, after losing its anchor stores, the site has deteriorated.

In January 2019, multiple fire crews from the Bakersfield City Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Mervyn's building in the mall. Then in February 2019, the City of Bakersfield labeled the site a potential public nuisance due to its condition. The mall was under new ownership in 2017 and the city had approved a redevelopment plan for the mall in 2018. But no changes were made.

A public auction for the property was canceled in June 2019. Documents obtained by 23ABC at the time showed that Mark Chris Investments, who purchased the property in 2018, owed an estimated $7,752,789.55, including fines and fees accrued since defaulting on its loan in January. Mark Chris Investments, along with City Lights, LLC, bought the property from Retail Equities LLC for $8,750,000 in December of 2016. As a result, ownership was transferred back to the property's original owners, Retail Equities, LLC/Save Mart.

“We are extremely impressed with the diverse economy in the Bakersfield market and the quality of growth and development in the city” noted new owner Stephen Zimmerman. “This property is extremely well located and is ideally suited for new commercial and perhaps mixed-use development” Stephen Zimmerman added.

The new owners plan to demolish the existing structures as soon as possible. Planning for the site is in the early stages and the property is currently approved for commercial development through the City of Bakersfield.

“The City of Bakersfield has demonstrated support for the redevelopment of this property and we look forward to working with them and the community to bring about a quality project”, added Michael Heslov.