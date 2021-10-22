Employment Development Department: Kern County added 2,100 jobs in September

(KERO) — Kern County added 2,100 jobs across all industries in September, according to Employment Development Department (EDD) estimates.

The industries that saw the largest growth according to the EDD are: government with 2,400 jobs; farming with 700 jobs; construction with 300 jobs; and professional and business services with 300 jobs.

Industries that saw the biggest decline in jobs were: educational and health services as well as leisure and hospitality with each losing 600 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities with a loss of 300 jobs; and manufacturing and other services each losing 100 jobs.

Compared with September of 2020 the county has added 6,300 jobs across all industries, according to the EDD. Industries that saw declines from last year were educational and health services with 1,900 jobs lost and government with a decrease of 1,300 jobs.