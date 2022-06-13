Farmer John, maker of Dodger Dogs, leaving California due to rising costs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — One company says rising costs are forcing them to close a staple in the Los Angeles area. The Farmer John meatpacking plant is set to shut down after more than 90 years in operation.

The location was known for making the famous Dodger Dogs.

The plant's parent company Smithfield Foods says the facility will cease all operations in early 2023.

Smithfield blames the "escalating cost of doing business in California." It says most of its business located on the West Coast will move to different regions.