Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

FTC sues Intuit to stop 'bait-and-switch' TurboTax ads

TurboTax
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh. The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers. The consumer protection agency said millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option because they are ineligible for it.
TurboTax
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 14:23:24-04

(AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers.

The consumer protection agency said millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option because they are ineligible for it. The agency says Intuit has for years focused on the word “free” in its ads, running them during major events like the Super Bowl.

The FTC has asked a federal judge to order Intuit to stop what it said were Intuit’s deceptive ads during the rush of tax season. Intuit did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!