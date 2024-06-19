GET Bus CEO Relieved of his Duties by Board of Directors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The decision to let Michael Tree go from his role as CEO of Golden Empire Transit was made by mutual agreement by the GET Board of Directors, according to a release. They say the decision reflects a strategic realignment to better serve the mission, long-term vision and goals of their organization. Tree was named CEO of GET in January this year and was in charge since February 20th.

Board chair Cindy Parra released a statement following the announcement. “We are grateful for Michael's contributions during his tenure and wish him success in his future endeavors. GET Bus remains committed to providing reliable, ethical, and accessible transportation services to our community. Our focus will continue to be on upholding the highest standards of service and fostering a supportive work environment for our employees. The board is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and we appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders during this period of change.”

As part of the announcement, GET announcing a meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled to June 25th so the Board and staff can "regroup and continue their service to the community."