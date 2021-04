(KERO) — Many businesses are rebounding as people get vaccinated but gyms are still struggling.

'Run Repeat' surveyed thousands of gym members across the country. Membership cancelations are nearly at 30-percent right now. That's more than twice as high as it was in the beginning of the pandemic.

Less than half of people said they would return to the gym after getting vaccinated.

'Run Repeat' predicts that about a quarter of gyms may have to permanently close by the end of the year.