Healthy fast-casual chain WaBa Grill opens two Bakersfield locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Healthy fast-casual chain WaBa Grill has opened two Bakersfield locations.

WaBa Grill is now open at 5601 California Ave. and at 6326 Ashe Road. The City of Industry, Calif.-based healthy rice bowl chain is celebrating is 15th anniversary which includes more than 190 stores.

“WaBa Grill was founded on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all, and now we’re making that true for our new guests in Kern County,” said Mark Finnegan, WaBa Grill’s Chief Marketing and Information Officer. “We are thrilled to join the Bakersfield community and provide guests with more delicious and nutritious options to feed themselves and their families.”

The new Bakersfield stores will feature digital menu boards and are open for dine-in, take out, and curbside pickup as well as delivery.

WaBa Grill's menu items use fresh ingredients with healthy grains along with fire-grilled proteins. Protein choices include never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu. Diners can also customize bowls, plates, or salads with the proteins and then add a variety of sauces including their special WaBa sauce. The company also says there's no microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever.

A new item to the menu is Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative.