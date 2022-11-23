Kern River Brewing Company now entirely employee-owned

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A popular Kernville restaurant is now entirely owned by its employees according to a statement released on Monday.

The award-winning Kern River Brewing Company, which has been around since 2005, announced that the business established an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and will provide all eligible employees shares of stock each year at no cost.

“Our employees are so much a part of our success that we felt this was the best path forward for our collective futures and Rebecca and I are so happy to be able to make this announcement today.” said Rebecca Giddens, also co-founder, in a statement. “KRBC is still family-owned. It’s just that our family got a little bigger.”

The Kern river Brewing Company joins other employee-owned breweries including Harpoon Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Breakside Brewery, Left Hand Brewing, Odell Brewing, Alaska Brewing, and New Glarus Brewing.