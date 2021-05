BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A staple in East Bakersfield almost 10 years ago is ready to make its return. King Leo's Pizza has announced when it'll be ready to serve the community again.

The restaurant has set its official opening date for the weekend of June 5th. The new restaurant will be located on Niles just off Fairfax.

They'll begin taking reservations for their party rooms on June 7th.