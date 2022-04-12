Krispy Kreme offering sweet deal on donuts

(KERO) — The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things up a little.

For the next four weeks, the chain will sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas on Wednesdays.

It's only on Wednesdays and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means Wednesday, April 13th, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11.

A pretty good deal considering they usually cost at least $10. The promotion ends May 4th.