Krispy Kreme offering sweet deal on donuts

Wednesdays a dozen will equal a gallon of gas
For the next four weeks, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas on Wednesdays.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 12, 2022
(KERO) — The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things up a little.

It's only on Wednesdays and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means Wednesday, April 13th, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11.

A pretty good deal considering they usually cost at least $10. The promotion ends May 4th.

