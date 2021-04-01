More women having to leave the workforce

(KERO) — The pandemic pushed more women out of the workforce but also caused a regression when it came to job equity with men. LinkedIn reports fewer women received promotions into leadership roles in the last year.

Their research showed just under 34-percent of women were hired into senior management roles in the hard-hit travel industry. That's a drop of a full percentage point from 2019. It was a similar situation for women working in retail.

LinkedIn also reports women lost ground when it came to pay equity, ending years of slow progress in that area.

An estimated two million women dropped out of the workforce during the pandemic, many to care for children.