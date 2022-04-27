Mountain Dew rolls out Flamin' Hot flavor nationally

(KERO) — The flaming hot trend continues entering different realms. Now it's available to drink.

Mountain Dew rolled out its Flamin' Hot flavor nationally after having a limited online release last year.

The company is even planning a big bash in Hell, Michigan, on April 28th. The event features DJ Pauly D, cast member of MTV reality show "Jersey Shore," and a four-course meal prepared by rapper/chef Action Bronson.

"When we launched MTN DEW Flamin' Hot online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour," said Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer of MTN DEW, in a statement.

