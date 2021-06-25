New "immersive" art gallery set to open at the Outlets of Tejon

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Those with a fondness for the arts rejoice: Bird Dog Arts is scheduled to open at the Outlets of Tejon on July 2nd.

Described as an "immersive art experience," Bird Dog Arts combines an art gallery featuring with workshops that customers can take part in.

At the opening, artwork by Ariah Myles Boyle, Coolie Grey, Debra Vodhanel, Joseph Heffernan, and Felix Adamo will be featured along with works from numerous other California artists. Works range from paintings and sculptures to glass, jewelry, and textiles. And yes you can purchase the works.

And if you think you have artistic talent, you can apply to have your own artwork featured.

“Future plans may even include murals and event reception hosting. The options are limitless”, says David Gordan, managing partner at Bird Dog Arts.

“Adding Bird Dog Arts to the Outlets adds a unique element to the variety of options for our shoppers and travelers and simultaneously supports our community and local artists,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of The Outlets at Tejon.