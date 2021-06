BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're a fan of Jollibee you're in luck! The fast-food chain announced its plans for a brand new location right here in Bakersfield.

Jollibee says its newest spot is set to open on Wednesday. The Bakersfield store is located at 5520 Stockdale Highway.

The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.