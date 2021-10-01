New small business opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Need a place to drink tea, smell candles, and shop for jewelry? Look no further, Needful Things is opening in Bakersfield on October 1.

The shop is having a grand opening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will gift the first 20 people. The shop is also offering a free gift for anyone that comes in costume.

Needful Things sells local, soy and beeswax candles, herbs, crystals, and local jewelry.

The owners want to provide, “a welcoming space for people to sit and enjoy some tea.”

The shop is located at 1822 G Street.