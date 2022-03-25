Pepsi, IHop unveil maple syrup cola

Watch
Pepsi and I-Hop have joined forces to create a maple syrup cola.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 25, 2022
(KERO) — Pepsi and IHop have joined forces to create a maple syrup cola.

The soft drink giant announced the new drink Thursday and it's not available at the retail level not even at IHop locations.

However, it is available now through a social media giveaway until March 29th.

For a chance to get the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes.

Just tag @I-Hop and add the hash-tags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be selected.

