Popular Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop sells 1 millionth fish and chips order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major milestone for one Bakersfield restaurant. Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop saying it has sold its millionth fish and chips order. It happened over the weekend after the store announced it was awarding prizes to drive sales.

The millionth order will receive a voucher of $1,000 for Princess Cruises, while the 999,999 order will receive a $500 voucher for airfare. The order just before that will get a 3-day-2-night-stay in Huntington Beach, while the order before that gets a fish fry for six.

The store is still taking entry forms through Wednesday, even though the goal has been reached, and offering daily, smaller prizes.