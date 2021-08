BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KERO) — On Tuesday the popular PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ announced that it was opening a second location.

The family-owned restaurant started as a competition team competing on the pro tour with the Kansas City BBQ Society, according to its website. It opened its first location on H Street in 2012.

The new location will be located at 825 Coffee Road inside the Sully's. They expect to be open for business in 4 to 6 weeks.