Profitable Exxon, Chevron emerge as global economy rebounds

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 4, 2008, file photo, the reflection from a gas tanker truck is shown at a Chevron gas station in San Francisco.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 29, 2021
(AP) — Exxon Mobil swung to a hefty profit in its third quarter, thanks to increased demand for oil and higher prices. The oil and natural gas company company earned $6.75 billion, or $1.57 per share, reversing last year's loss.

Smaller rival Chevron also swung to a profit, and the two companies beat Wall Street analyst estimates.

Oil companies were under pressure during the pandemic to curtail drilling after demand plummeted because so many people were staying home. But so far in 2021, the energy sector has outpaced the broader markets, and consumers are paying more to fill up their tanks.

