QwikCafe changes its name, plans further expansion in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A downtown cafe is changing its name. QwikCafe has changed its name to Sequoia On the Go.

The popular 18th Street takeout restaurant shares a kitchen and an ownership group with its next-door neighbor Sequoia Sandwich Company.

The name change is part of the coming expansion plans for the company in Bakersfield.

“The café was opened to provide a quick, healthy food option to our busy customers,” said Daniel Shaffer, co-owner of Sequoia Sandwich Company, “that need, along with the growing demand for take-out fueled our growth plans. As soon as we can share more about new locations and an expanded menu, we will.”

The QwikCafe originally opened in March of 2017.

Its hours of operation will remain the same: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.