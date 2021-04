BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A popular doughnut spot with several locations in California has made its way to Bakersfield.

Randy's Doughnuts is opening up off of 5625 California Ave near the Chick-fil-A in Southwest Bakersfield. We will keep you updated on an exact opening date.

The business has appeared in several movies including Iron Man 2 and is known for its wide variety of doughnuts.