(KERO) — The restaurant that helped launch KFC nationwide is for sale: Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

The man known as Colonel Sanders originally opened the restaurant for his wife. According to the restaurant's website, Sanders and his wife not only lived here it also served as the base of operation for KFC until Sanders sold the company in 1964.

Now the land is for sale, including two structures which include the 5,000-square-foot building that was once the Sanders' home and a nearly 25,000-foot restaurant and banquet hall.

No word on how much the seller is hoping to get for the property.