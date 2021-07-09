Rocket Fizz on Ming Avenue holds grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rocket Fizz on Ming Avenue got to celebrate their grand opening after being in business for over a year.

They originally opened last year and then the pandemic hit. They say they're still around thanks to the community.

A ribbon-cutting was held outside their store. There was also face painting and a photo booth for customers to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being in business. The store has over 500 flavors of soda pop and other candy available for sale.

"Their first reaction is 'oh my gosh' this takes them back to their childhood so it's always nice to see folks come in and have a blast with us," said Enrique Ruiz the owner of Rocket Fizz Bakersfield.

The store is open every day starting at 11 a.m. but closing hours depend on the day. You can follow them on Facebook where they have a list of their hours.