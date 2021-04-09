Tejon Ranch project in Southern Kern County delayed

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A proposed development project on the edge of Southern Kern County is being delayed because of potential environmental impacts.

A Los Angeles superior court judge sided in favor of the environmental group Climate Resolve. The ruling states that the Tejon Ranchcorp Development's environmental review didn't account for the increased wildfire risk the 12,000-acre project would pose to surrounding wildlands. An attorney for Climate Resolve says the environmental impact report was ignoring the risks by building in that area.

"You're plunking down this huge project in the middle of this grassland. That's already designated as this high fire-risk zone by the state and you don't analyze at all whether the project is likely to increase wildfires and of course it is you know," said Dean Wallraff, executive director of Advocates for the Environment.

The mixed-use residential project was previously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April of 2019.

The project once completed was to include more than 19,000 homes and more than 10 million square feet of commercial space.

23ABC reached out to the Tejon Ranch Company who is spearheading the project.

In a statement to 23ABC, the company says in part it will work with LA County to address the "few remaining issues."

It then references its previous Grapevine community project that needed additional analysis being before re-approved saying it expects a similar process to play out in this situation.