(KERO) — In a sign that the economy is gradually making a comeback new numbers show another decrease in new unemployment claims.

The Labor Department releasing new numbers just moments ago that show only 360,000 new claims were filed last week. That's 26,000 fewer than the week before and the lowest so far during the pandemic.

But it wasn't all good news.

In California, nearly 2,600 new claims were filed last week. That was one of the highest increases in new claims in the country.