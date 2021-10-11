Vallarta Supermarkets on Rosedale Highway to mark grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vallarta Supermarkets will host a grand opening ceremony of their Rosedale Highway store on Wednesday, Oct. 13th.

The grand opening will include ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $5,000 donation to local schools and nonprofits including Centennial High School, Freedom Middle School, Rosedale North Elementary School, the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation and O.L.A. Raza, Inc.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh; Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets; and John Sellers, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising for Vallarta Supermarkets will be on hand for the new store's opening.

The Vallarta Supermarkets store replaces the Food Co. store which closed in January.