As gas prices hit record, here's how to get better mileage

DETROIT (AP) — The dollars-and-cents counter on the gas pump seems to be spinning faster these days with U.S. gasoline prices hitting another record high on Tuesday.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $4.37, according to AAA, 17 cents higher than just a week ago.

Last year at this time gas was only $2.97 per gallon.

There are steps you can take to make an old car, truck or SUV perform better, go farther and perhaps save money on fuel.

Keeping tires properly inflated, making sure fluids and filters are changed, coasting up to stoplights, and shutting off the engine if it’s idling for more than a minute are among the actions you can take.